VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

