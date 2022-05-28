Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) CEO Christopher T. Metz Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

