Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

