Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston Sells 13,162 Shares

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30.

VIRX opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,813,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

VIRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

