Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,604,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,473,000 after purchasing an additional 915,418 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $115,268,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

