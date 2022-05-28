VideoCoin Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

