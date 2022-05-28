VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Cap of $36.79 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $80,915.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01448060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00506569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008799 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,550,133 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

