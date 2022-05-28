VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,370.92

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $81,370.92 and $5.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,991.79 or 1.00051072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 35,097,798 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

