Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VERB. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of VERB stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.31. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verb Technology (VERB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.