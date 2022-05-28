VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VEON and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $7.79 billion 0.12 $674.00 million $0.22 2.36 Sidus Space $1.41 million 18.57 N/A N/A N/A

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VEON and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

VEON currently has a consensus target price of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 390.38%. Given VEON’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VEON is more favorable than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 8.65% 46.71% 4.01% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VEON beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, internet, and value added services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, Jazz, Djezzy, and banglalink brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. It serves approximately 210 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Sidus Space (Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. Sidus Space, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

