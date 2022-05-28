Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,364,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,261,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.66 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

