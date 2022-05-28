Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 976,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,737,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.66 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.