Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

VTEB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,657. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

