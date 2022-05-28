Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

