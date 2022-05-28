VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Trading Up 0.6%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.88 and last traded at $79.70. Approximately 240,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 125,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77.

Featured Stories

