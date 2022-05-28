Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,329,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 193,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,623,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,790. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

