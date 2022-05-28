V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,251. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in V.F. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,922,000 after buying an additional 401,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.