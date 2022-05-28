Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,214,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,501,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 41,282,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $18,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Uxin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 289,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Uxin by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 1,726,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

