Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,214,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,501,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
