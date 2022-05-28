USDJ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.36 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $4.36 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.96 or 0.02344710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00507289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00032726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008729 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

