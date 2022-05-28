USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,476.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14.

