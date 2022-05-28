USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,906 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 558,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 374,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 217,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Orange from €9.00 ($9.57) to €9.50 ($10.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

