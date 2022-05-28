Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.15.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

