UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the April 30th total of 758,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.
NYSE UPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 336,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,223. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
About UpHealth (Get Rating)
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.