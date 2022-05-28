UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Short Interest Update

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the April 30th total of 758,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get UpHealth alerts:

NYSE UPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 336,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,223. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UpHealth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.