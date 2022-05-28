Unslashed Finance (USF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.71 million and $5,573.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00513998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.