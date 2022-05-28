Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Trading Up 1.5%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 5,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €25.80 ($27.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($26.60) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.