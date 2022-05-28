Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $229,941.99 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25.

U opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

