Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 33,804 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of U opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unity Software (U)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.