Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 33,804 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of U opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

