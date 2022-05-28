United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.07

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 22534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.33) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

