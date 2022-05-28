United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.60) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

UU stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The firm has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 94.45. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 922 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.91%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.12), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($738,074.67).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

