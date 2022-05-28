United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $31.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 10,812,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,558,072. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

