United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 535.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $12.62 on Friday, hitting $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,174. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.76 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.05.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

