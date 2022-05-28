United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,251,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,993,765,000 after buying an additional 679,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

