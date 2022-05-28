Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 0.9%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 282.50 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.55). Approximately 6,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of £778.09 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.22), for a total value of £584,997.10 ($736,123.19).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

