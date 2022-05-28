Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.95.

Shares of ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $319.05 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

