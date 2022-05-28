Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.20-$20.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $19.20-20.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.93. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $319.05 and a one year high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.95.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.