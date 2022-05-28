UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

UDR opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

