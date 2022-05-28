UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.39 ($34.45).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.97 ($26.56) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

