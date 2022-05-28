Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

