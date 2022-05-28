Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0134 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $133,591.85 and $560.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.09 or 0.05828071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00508401 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

