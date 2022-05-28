Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.14. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
