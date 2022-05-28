Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.14. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu during the third quarter worth $115,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.