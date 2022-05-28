Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating) rose 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

