Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Stock Price Up 18.3%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating) rose 18.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Tungsten Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGTNF)
