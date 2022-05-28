TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.40. TSS shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 846 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.98.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

