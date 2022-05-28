Truist Financial Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $238.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $172.86 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

