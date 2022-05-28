Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. 5,361,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

