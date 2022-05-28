True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.11. The company has a market cap of C$586.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.68.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.