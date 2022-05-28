Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,852 shares during the quarter. Trinity Capital comprises approximately 4.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 2.22% of Trinity Capital worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,152 shares of company stock valued at $99,923. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 338,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $638.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

