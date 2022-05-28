Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

