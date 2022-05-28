Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of TCN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.
Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
