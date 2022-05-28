Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.31. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

