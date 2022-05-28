Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. 334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.