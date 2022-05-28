Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,764,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

